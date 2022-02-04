Tagliafico speaks out after missing out on Barcelona transfer

Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico admitted to being pretty broken up about not being able to move to Barcelona in the transfer window. Barca’s priorities during the winter window focused mainly on the attack and left the already weak full-back position unbolstered.

“They understood me, they have their motives but it’s a shame,” he said.

“I feel that opportunities can’t be missed and it is a unique opportunity, to be able to go to a club like Barca.

“For me, it was a dream opportunity and they could not help me in the end.

“There wasn’t clarity from the start There was also no clarity to tell me from the beginning that they were not going to help me.

“I am disappointed because I have the feeling that my professionalism has damaged me.”

Tagliafico | Source