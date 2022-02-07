Ronald Araujo ‘close to renewing’ at Barcelona - report

Ronald Araujo is reportedly “close to renewing” his contract at Barcelona with talks between the defender and the club described as being “in the final stretch.”

Mundo Deportivo are reporting Barca are working on a five-year deal for Araujo and adds the club “have made an effort to improve his contract.”

It’s thought that the defender has already received better offers from the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea mentioned, but Araujo wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

The defender has made it clear he wants to continue his career at Barca, and his representatives are now working to get the best deal possible for the Uruguayan.

Xavi has already stressed just how important Araujo’s new contract is ahead of Sunday’s 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

“Of course it’s a priority. Ronald is a very important center-back. He’s helping us a lot. We are really happy with his performances,” he said. “He’s a loved player in the locker room. It’s one of our priorities to extend his contract with the club and his agent. He is the present and future of the club.”

Araujo went on to score in Barcelona’s win against the defending champions, netting his third La Liga goal of the season to make it 3-1 just before half-time.