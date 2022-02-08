Santos chief confirms agreement with Barcelona for Angelo & Kaiky

Santos president Andrés Rueda has confirmed that his club have an agreement with Barcelona for two of their young stars.

The Catalans have secured a preferential option to sign both Kaiky and Angelo in return for withdrawing a complaint to Fifa after Santos ignored a purchase option on Gabigol and sold him to Inter for €30m in 2013.

Rueda has offered a bit of insight into the whole saga in an interview with Diario Sport.

“Before, Barcelona had an option for Gabigol and now they have it for two players: Ángelo and Kaiky, who are two jewels that arouse great attraction throughout the market,” he said. “In the sports field, it is great news for Barcelona. And, for Santos, it is an agreement that freed us from a TAS sanction, allows us to fulfill this commitment and move on with life. “It was by common consent. They are the two players who stand out the most in Santos. They are starters in the first team and what is striking is their age… Ángelo played with us in 2021 when he was 16 years old and Kaiky is now 18.”

The Santos chief then went on to talk about both players. Angelo is a winger who Rueda is already comparing with the likes of former Santos stars Neymar and Rodrygo.

“He is a special player. He debuted at the age of 15, he holds the record for being the youngest footballer to score in the Libertadores,” he added. “Yes, he is a prodigy. Of course he has to improve in many ways, because we can’t forget that he’s only 17 years old. “He needs to mature and improve in decision-making, but this is absolutely normal, but he is a phenomenon like Rodrygo or Neymar Jr. in his time. Ángelo has that ease of dribbling lightly and quickly, he gives a lot of intensity to the game.”

Meanwhile, Kaiky is a center-back who is already a regular at Santos and has also been talked up by the club chief.

“He is a spectacular center-back. I insist, you can not forget that he is 18 years old, although it may not seem like it. He has played the Libertadores and has a very strong degree of maturity,” he explained. “You hardly see a bad match. He is also from a structured family, which has done everything so that he could succeed. His family is excellent.”

The two players have already been linked with a host of clubs around Europe after impressing at Santos, but Barcelona’s agreement means they do have the edge if they decide they want the duo in the future.