Xavi desires revamped Barcelona defense this summer - report

It’s no secret that the team Barcelona is currently fielding isn’t full of players that Xavi would have personally picked out. Yes, this winter they bolstered the attack with a few Xavi choices, but the core of the defense remains the old guard.

That will likely change this summer. Sport is reporting the backline is certain to see a complete revamp under Xavi this summer.

There are certain to be some exits, most likely the trio of Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet will be out the door. Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jules Kounde, and De Ligt are all names that have been thrown around as potential additions to the backline.

The core of the goal is to bring in a defender on the cheap and another that the club may have to pay a hefty transfer sum for. We’ll just have to see how hefty a sum they’re able to accommodate.