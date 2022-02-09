Barcelona youngsters Ronald Araujo and Gavi are both edging closer to agreeing contract extensions at the Camp Nou.

The two players “have assured” Xavi they want to stay at the club and Barca have “absolute” confidence they can be tied down to long-term contracts, according to Diario Sport.

Negotiations with Gavi are said to be “more advanced” with the teenager set for a pay rise and to be officially promoted to the first-team squad for next season.

Talks with Araujo are also getting closer to an agreement with the Catalan giants realising they are going to have to make “an economic effort” due to interest from elsewhere.

Barca want both players to sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou and you suspect the release clauses may be set at €1 billion (as Barca have already done with Pedri & Ansu).

There has been plenty of talk about Premier League clubs being interested in the young duo but the word seems to be that neither is interested in leaving the Camp Nou.