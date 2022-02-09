Martial explains choosing Sevilla over Juve and Barcelona

It was no secret that Anthony Martial was a key target for a few European clubs. The Frenchman had seemingly run out of opportunity at Manchester United and needed a change of scenery.

The two clubs who were most rumored to be interested in him were Juventus and Barcelona. It came down to a choice for Martial, and he chose Sevilla over both of the giants.

He went on the record to explain his choice this week.

“It’s true, Juventus tried to sign me,” he said. “They were talking to my agent but I told him that I preferred Sevilla. It was the best option for my family and me. “Barcelona held talks with my agent as well, but once again, I said that my priority was Sevilla. I didn’t change my mind. I always keep my word when I say something to somebody.” Martial | Source

It does make some sense. Martial wanted playing time and at both Barca and Juventus, he may have not had guaranteed minutes.