Coutinho shines again in Aston Villa thriller

Philippe Coutinho has put in another impressive showing for Aston Villa in an exciting 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Wednesday in the Premier League.

The Brazilian was making just his second start for the Villans but picked up a goal and two assists at Villa Park in an eventful encounter.

Leeds had gone ahead through an early goal by Dan James but were pegged back when Coutinho equalized after half an hour.

Coutinho was found in the penalty area, took a touch and then slipped a low shot across goal and past keeper Meslier.

One touch... BANG!



Philippe Coutinho is settling in very nicely at Aston Villa.



He took that goal brilliantly! pic.twitter.com/0MsFJQ8aMu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 9, 2022

Aston Villa went ahead eight minutes later when Coutinho produced a lovely turn and pass to tee up Jacob Ramsey to run through on goal and finish.

The Barcelona loanee was at it again just before half-time. Coutinho led a counter-attack and found Ramsey once more who made it 3-1.

Philippe Coutinho's game by numbers vs. Leeds:



80% pass accuracy

35 touches

4 duels won

3 ball recoveries

2 assists (most)

2 dribbles completed (most)

2 shots

2 chances created

1 goal



Back to his best. pic.twitter.com/Jou28RN5ry — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 9, 2022

Yet Villa couldn’t hold onto their lead. James grabbed his second of the night to give the visitors hope before Diego Llorente equalized just after the hour. Villa then ended the game with 10 men after Ezri Konsa saw red late on.

Still there’s no doubt Coutinho seems to be loving life back in the Premier League. He now has two goals and two assists in just three matches. And don’t forget Coutinho’s loan deal includes a purchase option which is thought to be set at around €40 million.