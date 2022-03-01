Barcelona ramp up interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie - report

Barcelona may have a host of brilliant midfielders in their ranks already but that is not stopping the rumor mill claiming there is continued interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian is out of contract in the summer and expected to move on, with Barcelona one of several clubs being linked with the 25-year-old.

The latest update comes from Gianluca Di Marzio who reports Barca have stepped things up recently and have made an offer to Kessie.

The Catalans are apparently willing to pay him €6.5 million a year if he agrees to make the move to the Camp Nou this summer.

It seems like Kessie hasn’t yet decided on his next move but he wants his future wrapped up pretty soon and is tempted to play for Barcelona.

The report also reckons that Barcelona right now are in pole position to land Kessie and the next few days could be “decisive” when it comes to the midfielder’s future.