Barcelona to offer Ousmane Dembele new short-term deal?

Ousmane Dembele is back making headlines after scoring and picking up two assists during Sunday’s 4-0 Barcelona win over Athletic.

The Frenchman’s performance has once again prompted speculation over his future with Diario Sport reporting Barca could offer him a new two-year deal.

The report reckons the club are “contemplating offering him a short-term contract” and give the reason for the move as “so that his camp feel more comfortable.”

It’s not quite as simple as all that though.

Barca will also “demand that the player’s agent takes a step forward before talks restart by removing his demands for a big signing on fee” and it’s unclear how that will go down with Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko.

Dembele has apparently “reiterated to Xavi his desire to stay” and the club think a “lack of offers” and the fact Barca are playing well again may also be behind his talk about staying on at the Camp Nou.

It’s still not clear at all what will happen with Dembele, but Barca seem to think that if they can get the forward to lower his salary demands then there’s a chnce he could continue with the Catalan giants.