Barcelona close in on deal for Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen - reports

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Andreas Christensen for a little while and the latest update reckons a deal for the soon-to-be free agent is close.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barca are in advanced talks with the center-back over a four-deal deal and think a deal can be all sorted pretty soon.

Christensen has apparently already decided he will leave Stamford Bridge, even though the Blues want him to stay, and wants to move to the Camp Nou.

The report also adds that Christensen almost moved to Barca two years ago, on loan, but Chelsea ended up blocking the proposed transfer.

Fabrizio Romano also has news on Barcelona and Christensen and says the Catalans are feeling confident about landing the Dane but do face competition from Bayern Munich.

Andreas Christensen situation. Deal now advanced with Barcelona - they are in direct talks with his agents since January together with Bayern. #FCB



Barça have now improved their bid after new direct contacts and that’s why they feel ‘confident’. Bayern are still in the race. pic.twitter.com/yZAR1NfLQL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 1, 2022

If Christensen does arrive it will add to Xavi’s options in central defense and he’ll likely join up with Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Gerard Pique at Barca.

The report claims that Barca’s other center-backs, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza, “will all be allowed to leave if offers arrive.”