Tuchel responds to Andreas Christensen to Barcelona rumors

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about speculation Andreas Christensen will move to Barcelona this summer on a free transfer and admitted the defender’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain.

Rumors in Spain have claimed that Barcelona have almost completed a deal for the Denmark international and he’ll join the Catalans on a five-year deal at the end of the season.

Tuchel admits he’s heard the rumors and he’s not too happy with the thought of losing the 25-year-old this summer.

“Well it’s in doubt, no? We hear the rumours and the situation with Andreas is also since many weeks clear and we are not happy about it because I personally and club representatives we think that it’s best for him to stay and we rely heavily on him. “He has not signed yet and you cannot not communicate [laughs]. This is also a signal to us and communication from his side is that he did not sign until now so we have to consider the possibility that he leaves us. “Will we like it? No. Will we live with it? Yes. Things are not personal. Never, never personal. But yeah, this can happen. I have no further information. No information at all.”

Tuchel also admitted that if Christensen does agree a Barcelona deal imminently then it will not affect his position at Chelsea and he’s not thinking about leaving him out of the team.

“I don’t think so because like I said if things happen then I try and normally it’s the best thing not to take it personally,” he added. “If things like this happen then he’s still our player and we will do what’s best for us. He’s a Chelsea player. He knows we appreciate him a lot. It’s a crucial point of his Chelsea career. It’s a crucial point in the perfect age in the perfect moment, the system that we play, the guys that play by his side…considering all these circumstances for me it’s the decisive moment for him to step up and be a huge Chelsea player for the next years. “If he decides otherwise I will not take it personally. It’s in the end not important whether I understand it or not, I will treat him as my player until the very last day if he behaves how he behaves here.” Source | Metro

Christensen is one of several soon-to-be free agents being linked with a summer move to Barcelona. Franck Kessie, Cesar Azpilicueta and Noussair Mazraoui are also thought to be on Barca’s radar.