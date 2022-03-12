Papers: Barcelona eyeing Erling Haaland alternatives

Barcelona’s pursuit of Erling Haaland continues to make headlines in Spain with the press still wondering what the Catalans might do if the Norwegian doesn’t move to the Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo have taken one look at the situation at Chelsea and decided that strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner could be possible alternatives to the Borussia Dortmund hotshot.

The situation at Stamford Bridge means the Chelsea players are all facing uncertain futures and Barca could profit. MD also reckon Patrick Schick and Rafael Leao could be in the frame this summer.

Schick has 20 goals in 20 Bundesliga games this season and Bayer Leverkusen are expecting interest in him this summer. Leao is a slightly different type of forward but “is one of the strikers that the Barça technical secretariat likes the most.”

Over at Diario Sport there’s another interesting theory about Barca and Haaland and it’s name is Robert Lewandowki. The Bayern Munich ace is splashed all over the front page with a report that reckons he is a possible option for the Catalans.

Lewandowski is out of contract in 2023, and yet to agree an extension, and Barca are said to be “attentive to the situation.” The report does add that signing the striker “would be very complicated” but makes it clear Barca’s priority is a new No. 9.