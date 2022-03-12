Barcelona to make improved contract offer to Ronald Araujo - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to make an improved contract extension offer to center-back Ronald Araujo in the hope of securing his long-term future.

Diario Sport are reporting that Araujo has turned down the club’s first two offers and Barca will make a new approach “to try to reach a definitive agreement.”

Araujo wants to stay but also wants a pay rise. The Uruguayan “does not ask for a multi-million dollar salary” but does want a similar deal to those handed to Pedri and Ansu

Barca are expected to be in touch before the end of the month and are aware there is interest from Premier League side Manchester United.

Araujo also knows he’s wanted by PSG and United, and could earn more at both clubs, but his preference is to stay at the Camp Nou.

The report reckons that if Barca come up with a proposal “similar to the one agreed with other players” then Araujo’s continuity “will be guaranteed.”

Get it done, Barca.