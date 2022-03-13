Barcelona president Joan Laporta cools Erling Haaland rumors?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been talking about potential summer transfers and has made it clear the club don’t want to be taking any risks in the summer market.

The Catalans are, as usual, being linked with dozens of players currently, including a big-money move for Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland.

Laporta was asked about the striker in an interview with TV3 and came out with the following response.

“Even if we had the best possible financial situation, there are some operations that we will not do,” he said. “The sporting directors are working hard to improve the team and we want to make signings, but there are some that are very difficult.” “We have to save ourselves. We have improved the situation, but we have to finish the job of turning the financial situation around. And we won’t do any operations that put the club at risk.”

Haaland is thought to be Laporta’s dream signing but it won’t be easy to land the striker and it certainly won’t be cheap to bring him in either. Manchester City and Real Madrid are also thought to be keen to land the Norway international this summer.