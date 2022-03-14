Noussair Mazraoui to Barcelona deal nearly complete - report

The Xavi dream of completely revamping the Barcelona backline this summer may not be all that far fetched anymore. Barcelona are reportedly on the doorstep of getting the deal for Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui complete.

Mazraoui apparently had many other offers on the table for his services this summer but has decided he wants to make the Camp Nou his home. Now, all that’s left is to finalize some of the details and get the deal signed.

It’s thought he will either sign on for three or four years and that Barca could even still move for Cesar Azpilicueta as well. The Catalans are “waiting to see” what happens with the Chelsea skipper.

No one should doubt that the recent Barcelona performances being so positive have played a role in Mazraoui’s decision. Barca of course have the grandeur club imagery, but seeing Xavi and the team put together some positive football as of late has to make decisions a bit easier.