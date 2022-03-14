Barcelona view Mohamed Salah as Erling Haaland alternative - report

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Barca have long prioritized Haaland as a target this summer but appear to be coming to grips with the fact that Manchester City seem to be the clear frontrunners for the Norwegian’s signature.

That leaves Barca in the situation where they need to target a new forward instead. That leads us to today’s rumor that Salah is now a target for the club. This is probably utter rubbish.

However, let’s just say that there is smoke to Salah rejecting the latest Liverpool contract extension and he’s not all the way sold on the Reds for the future. Perhaps Barca could make an appealing bid for the Egyptian?

He isn’t a pure number nine, but he’s goals. That’s what Xavi wants up top and perhaps, if things sour between Liverpool and Salah, Barca could swoop in.