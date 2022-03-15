Barcelona agree deal with Franck Kessie - report

Barcelona have reportedly closed a deal to bring AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie to the Camp Nou in the summer on a free transfer.

The deal was apparently done on Monday and will see Kessie switch clubs once his contact expires at the end of June, according to Gerard Romero.

A move for Kessie has been rumored for a little while now but it looks like the Ivorian will become another free agent to join Barcelona.

Kessie could be one of many free transfers completed by the Catalans. Andreas Christensen, Noussair Mazraoui and Cesar Azpilicueta are also being linked.

Diario Sport reckon the 25-year-old midfielder is valued at around €48 million which means it looks a decent bit of business by the Catalans.

Kessie will also increase competition for places in the Barca midfield as he joins Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez and Riqui Puig at the Camp Nou.