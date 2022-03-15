Barcelona receive offer from Tottenham for Memphis Depay - report

Barcelona have reportedly received an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Netherlands international Memphis Depay.

The update comes from Gerard Romero who reckons Spurs want Memphis in the summer and have tabled a “former offer” for the 28-year-old.

Memphis only arrived in the summer on a free transfer from Lyon, signing a two-year deal with the Catalan giants that runs until 2023.

The forward enjoyed a bright start to life at Barcelona but has struggled for game time recently due to injury and the arrival of Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Aubameyang.

Memphis remains Barcelona’s top scorer this season, with 10 goals in all competitions, although Aubameyang is quickly catching up and is on six already.

Barcelona will also be under pressure to cut costs and generate in the summer after being set a spending limit by La Liga of -€144 million.

Memphis is one player who could be offloaded due to the competition for places in attack and the fact he’ll be a free agent the following summer.