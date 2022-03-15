Barcelona VP: Signing Haaland is not impossible but very difficult

Barcelona’s economic vice-president, Eduard Romeu, has been talking about the possibility of the club signing Erling Haaland and admits it will be very difficult.

The Catalans have been linked with Haaland for some time now, but Joan Laporta cooled rumors recently and La Liga have since confirmed the club will have to cut costs and generate income to make signings this summer.

Romeu says that it’s not impossible for Barcelona to land Haaland but sounded pretty downbeat about the club’s chances.

“Nothing is impossible at Barça, but in any case it is very difficult. He is one of the four or five most coveted players and there will be four or five teams with an advantage, either because they are healthier or because they play with other rules than ours and for whatever reason they have privileges that make it easier. It is not up to me, but at this moment the figures escape us.”

Barcelona are also being linked with moves for free agents such as Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Noussair Mazraoui and Romeu says they need to be “imaginative” in the transfer market.

He added, “Our obligation is to be imaginative, search the market, we are not thinking of spending hundreds of millions, as some people say, because logically the situation is not there to do so.” Source | Cope

Haaland’s future continues to dominate headlines across Europe with Manchester City and Real Madrid thought to be the current favorites to land the Borussia Dortmund hotshot.