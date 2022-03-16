Barcelona rumor round-up: Raphinha, Dembele, Neymar and Umtiti latest

Barcelona eyeing Raphinha?

Today’s rumors start with news that Barcelona are pretty keen on Leeds United winger Raphinha whose agent is none other than Deco.

Fabrizio Romano has been talking on his Here We Go podcast about Raphinha and reckons the winger could be on the move if Leeds go down at the end of the season.

Barcelona are apparently “really interested” in Raphinha, while the winger is said to be “more than attracted” by the thought of a potential move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona offered Neymar?

Over at Foot Mercato there’s the utterly predictable rumor that Neymar has been offered to Barcelona in the wake of PSG’s latest Champions League disaster.

Neymar was also booed by his own fans at the weekend and it seems PSG are desperate to offload the Brazilian who still has three years left on his contract.

Fortunately, FM reckon that Barca aren’t interested and, even if they were, simply would not be able to afford his huge salary.

Everton keen on Neto

Talking of Brazilians, there’s also news of Neto this week. The goalkeeper seems destined to leave this summer and is wanted by Everton, so say Sport.

Neto is sick and tired of being on the bench at Barcelona, and the Catalans could finally sanction a move as Inaki Pena could replace him as Ter Stegen’s deputy next season.

The only problem is that Everton are in danger of being relegated and any chance of signing Neto could disappear if they do go down.

Could Dembele stay at Barca?

Over at Marca, the word is that Ousmane Dembele could end up staying at Barcelona after all as he’s pretty happy with life under Xavi.

It does still seem likely Dembele will leave on a free transfer, but the report reckons he would listen to a new offer from Barca if the club were to get in touch.

Dembele hasn’t signed anything yet with another club, despite Joan Laporta’s claims to the contrary, and is not ruling out the possibility of staying at the Camp Nou.

Umtiti working on Barcelona exit

And finally we end with news that Samuel Umtiti is apparently working on sealing an exit away from Barcelona at the end of the season.

The defender is currently out with a broken toe but has finally realized it’s time to go and is being tipped to return to French club Lyon by Mundo Deportivo.

The Ligue 1 side are in the market for a center-back this summer and Umtiti, who has previously spoken about his love for Lyon, could be the man to come in.