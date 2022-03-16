Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui responds to Barcelona transfer rumors

Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui has responded to rumors he’ll join Barcelona in the summer but has played down talk he’s close to a move.

Mazraoui will be a free agent in the summer and there has been speculation that a deal to take him to the Camp Nou is almost done but the defender says that’s not the case.

“I haven’t signed anything with Barcelona yet,” he said. “There’s nothing concrete, I’m not even close to doing it. Otherwise I’d be honest and say so,”

The 24-year-old was speaking after Ajax’s Champions League exit at the hands of Benfica on Tuesday night at the Amsterdam Arena.

Barcelona’s Jordi Cruyff was spotted in the crowd at the game which will fuel speculation about a move for Mazraoui.

It’s also thought that Cruyff was watching the game so he could keep tabs on Alejandro Grimaldo who has also been linked with a summer move to Barcelona.