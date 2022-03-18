Frenkie de Jong says he’d sign six-year Barcelona extension if offered

Frenkie de Jong’s tenure at Barcelona has been an interesting one. The young midfielder has certainly seen the lows at the club since arriving in 2019 but has kept his head held high. That smooth play we all saw at Ajax has recently been seen in bunches as Xavi’s free-flowing tactics have allowed De Jong to flourish.

There have also been rumors of De Jong exiting the club. Either by his own desire or the club’s desire to make some money in order to spend it. De Jong has trashed the first thought, saying he would love to stay at Barcelona for the foreseeable future.

“I love being at Barcelona,” he said. “I’d probably sign a six-year contract extension if they’d propose me, yes. “Something happening with FC Bayern? No, no. I am so happy at Barcelona and I would love to play here for as long as possible.” De Jong | Source

The rumors of Barca wanting to sell De Jong six months ago were ridiculous and any thought of not getting his wrapped up for the future is just as insane. Let’s hope they give him the bag to stay.