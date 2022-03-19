Sergio Reguilon’s agent offers him to Barcelona - report

Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon’s agent has made it clear to Barcelona that the full-back would be keen on a Camp Nou move, according to a report from Gerard Romero.

The defender is a facing a battle to play under Antonio Conte, with Ryan Sessegnon competing for the left-back slot too, and is apparently starting to get a bit frustrated at the inconsistent playing time.

His arrival at Barcelona would bring some fresh legs to a position that, let’s just say isn’t all that fresh. Apologies to Jordi Alba’s legs.

Diario Sport are also talking about Reguilon and Barcelona and reckon there’s a chance a player swap could work as Tottenham are keen on both Clement Lenglet and Memphis Depay.

It makes all the sense in the world to have more support at the full-back position. With injuries and age hindering much chance of depth at the position, a Reguilon arrival would be great.