Sergi Roberto has an offer from Atletico Madrid - report

Sergi Roberto’s future at Barcelona looks increasingly uncertain with the versatile veteran out of contract in the summer and able to walk away on a free transfer.

There had been talk of a contract extension earlier this season, Joan Laporta even said at one point it was almost done, but that’s all gone very quiet indeed recently.

Roberto is currently out of action after picking up a serious injury, which required surgery, and saw the 30-year-old ruled out of action for four months in December.

The latest update on the situation comes from Diario Sport who reckon that it’s very unlikely Roberto will stay because of issues with his salary.

Interestingly, the report also claims that Roberto already has an offer on the table from current La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

Sport seem pretty convinced such a move could happen too. The report goes on to say that “everything indicates that Atlético Madrid will be his next destination.”