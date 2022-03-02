Santos starlet Angelo confident he’s a good fit for Barcelona

Santos striker Angelo has been talking about Barcelona following confirmation the Catalan giants have secured a preferential option and a fixed purchase price on the starlet and team-mate Kaiky.

It’s even been reported that Barca have pretty much already decided they will splash out €35 million on Angelo when he turns 18 and bring him to the Camp Nou.

Angelo has now been speaking about Barcelona and is happy to be on the club’s radar.

“I deal with this situation in the simplest way possible, as Barça has the right of preference, I just have to play football, I don’t have to worry about this, because I leave it with my parents, with my agent Marisa and with Santos. I only have to worry about playing soccer,” he said. “It is clear that I am happy because Barcelona is watching me, as do the other big clubs in Europe, but I have to think about continuing to be happy at Santos FC, since I am very proud to be here playing for this club that I love and has given me everything.”

The teenager was also asked if he thinks he’s a good fit for Barcelona and was in no doubt he could adapt to life at the Camp Nou.

“Yes I think so. Many Brazilians have passed through Barcelona: Ronaldinho Gaucho, Romario, Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Neymar... It is a club where the Brazilians play very well and have always been very successful. It is a club that I admire a lot, I watch their games. I am a fan and I am a great admirer of Messi, who is an eternal idol there. Barca is Barca. “I am a very daring player, I really like one-on-ones and scoring goals. I consider myself a team footballer who thinks a lot about the game and with a great capacity for adaptation.” Source | Diario Sport

Angelo turns 18 in December so Barcelona do have a little time to monitor the youngster and decide whether they will use their option to bring him to the Camp Nou.