Xavi ‘pushing’ Barcelona to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea - report

Barcelona have reportedly tabled an improved offer for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen with coach Xavi said to be ‘pushing’ for the signing.

Reports yesterday claimed that Barca were closing in on a deal for the Denmark international and it seems the Catalans want to get everything wrapped up soon.

Fabrizio Romano reckons a five-year deal is now on the table and the center-back is seen as a “key player” for coach Xavi at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona contract proposal for Andreas Christensen has been improved in the last 48 hours: five year deal on the table, Xavi's pushing to sign Christensen as key player for his ideas. #FCB



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 2, 2022

As you can see, Romano also reports that Bayern Munich are still in the race to land the 25-year-old but the thinking right now is that Barcelona are still favorites.

Christensen is out of contract in the summer which makes him an attractive target to help strengthen the Barcelona defense.

There have also been reports that Barca want to bring in his team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta, who is also a free agent this summer, although those rumors have gone a little quiet recently.