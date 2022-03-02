AC Milan respond to Franck Kessie to Barcelona rumors

Franck Kessie has been a long-rumored Barcelona target. The AC Milan midfielder’s deal ends this summer and the contract extension talks between Kessi and the Serie A leaders haven’t gone to plan.

The plans are so out of touch at this point, that Milan’s sporting director came out and chatted about the contract situation and the speculation he’s wanted at the Camp Nou

“Barça’s interest in Kessie? It’s normal, his contract is about to expire and we still don’t have an agreement. The stance is the one dictated by the club, we absolutely will not deviate from it.” Maldini | Source

It’s been rumored that Barca have already made Kessie an offer and are willing to pay him around €6.5 million a year if he jons the Catalan giants.

More midfield competition for Xavi heading into next year would be great. The squad could use all the depth it can get, and Kessie would be a great addition, especially on a free.