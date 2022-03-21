Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico still hoping for Barcelona move

Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico is still hoping to be able to make the switch to Barcelona in the summer after missing out on a winter move.

The Argentine has been talking about his future and thinks it will be easier for Barca to do a deal with Ajax at the end of the season.

“There was an interest, the clubs spoke, but they did not agree... It was something complicated for the club at that moment, but I think surely now in June it will be easier,” he said. “I have a contract here until mid-2023, I have a year and a little more left. I didn’t get excited [about Barca’s interest], but I expressed what I felt, you don’t have to keep it to yourself. “But hey, the moment’s gone by and now we have to think about what we’re experiencing [this season].” Source | TNT Sports

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag said during the winter that he didn’t want Tagliafico to leave because it could leave him short of options at the back even though the 29-year-old wasn’t first choice.

Tagliafico is one of several full-backs Barcelona are being linked with currently. Sergio Reguilon, Alejandro Grimaldo and Valencia’s Jose Luis Gaya have also been linked with a Camp Nou move.