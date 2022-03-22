Barcelona expect Ousmane Dembele to join PSG in the summer - report

Ousmane Dembele has been back in the Barcelona starting XI and impressing in 2022 but the club are reportedly still expecting him to leave on a free at the end of the season.

The latest update comes from Diario Sport who reckon that Dembele is happy at Barca and enjoying his football but at the end of the day “business is business.”

Once again Dembele’s agent is mentioned. The report reckons Moussa Sissoko will “once again ask for a multimillion-dollar salary and a signing bonus of close to 20 million euros.”

Yet those demands will not be met and the feeling at Barcelona seems to be “if Dembélé wants something, he knows exactly where the offices are and he will have to ask to open negotiations.”

There’s also the suggestion that Barca believe Dembele has pretty much already decided on a move to PSG. The French club will need a replacement for Kylian Mbappe and know that Erling Haaland doesn’t want to move to Ligue 1 which suggest Dembele could be the man.

Dembele already rejected the chance to move to the Premier League in the winter which is another reason Diario Sport are increasingly convinced that his future lies in Paris rather than Barcelona.