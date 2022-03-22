Raphinha becomes Barcelona’s top summer target - report

Leeds United forward Raphinha may be the player that finally gets Barcelona over Erling Haaland. The Premier League attacker is a versatile player who can play on both sides and would be a great replacement for Ousmane Dembele should he leave on a free transfer as is currently expected.

Sport is reporting that Xavi is backing the move as a priority and demand is certainly expected to be there for Raphinha in the summer with other big clubs looking for young attacking prowess.

The Brazilian joined Leeds from Rennes for €20m two years ago and has been a key part of their attack. He’s scored 15 goals and been a part of 12 more in the 57 games he’s been a part of.

Barcelona are said to have made an initial offer of €35 million, although Marca are reporting that the Premier League side want at least €40m for the Brazilian forward.