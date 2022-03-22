 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AC Milan’s Franck Kessie passes Barcelona medical - report

The midfielder is expected to join on a free transfer

By Josh Suttr
Cagliari Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who will soon be a Barcelona player according to all the latest updates, has reportedly already passed his medical to come to Barcelona. The medical apparently took place in Lugano and went swimmingly.

The midfielder is also said to have signed a four-year deal that nets him €6.5 million annually and will move on a free transfer at the end of the campaign. Since joining Milan in 2017 he’s appeared in 214 matches and scored 36 goals.

Here’s the latest update from the Fabrizio Romano.

More midfield competition is only a good thing, and that’s especially true if he creates competition for Sergio Busquets. Busquets is obviously heading towards the end of his career so he’ll need more support and rotation with a wild schedule. Kessie will be a welcome addition.

