AC Milan’s Franck Kessie passes Barcelona medical - report

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who will soon be a Barcelona player according to all the latest updates, has reportedly already passed his medical to come to Barcelona. The medical apparently took place in Lugano and went swimmingly.

The midfielder is also said to have signed a four-year deal that nets him €6.5 million annually and will move on a free transfer at the end of the campaign. Since joining Milan in 2017 he’s appeared in 214 matches and scored 36 goals.

Here’s the latest update from the Fabrizio Romano.

Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan. #FCB



Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. pic.twitter.com/9kFCIPJXn5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2022

More midfield competition is only a good thing, and that’s especially true if he creates competition for Sergio Busquets. Busquets is obviously heading towards the end of his career so he’ll need more support and rotation with a wild schedule. Kessie will be a welcome addition.