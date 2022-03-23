Rafa Yuste opens door for Dembele to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has been talking about Ousmane Dembele and has not ruled out the possibility of the Frenchman staying on at the Camp Nou.

Dembele is out of contract in the summer and it had been widely expected he would leave on a free transfer.

However, Yuste is not ruling out a fresh round of contract extension talks between now and the end of the current season.

“Xavi tells us that he is an exceptional player, and he is, and he brings a lot to the team. I think Xavi is also doing a phenomenal job on a psychological level because he helps Dembélé understand the system better,” he said. “It’s clear that Xavi is a role model for the players. The fact is that if Dembélé feels more and more comfortable in the coming months, and I feel that he is doing so, I do not rule out that we can meet again with his agents with the possibility that Ousmane can continue with us.” Source | Cadena SER

Yuste’s quotes have already brought a fresh batch of reports about Dembele’s future.

Diario Sport are now reporting that his agents would be happy to talk to Barcelona again about a new deal if the Catalans make the first move.