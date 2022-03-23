Barcelona have offered to triple Ronald Araujo’s salary - report

Barcelona have reportedly made a contract offer to center-back Ronald Araujo that will almost triple his salary but have told the defender they won’t be increasing the offer.

Araujo has become a key player for Barcelona this season and the club are keen to extend his contract which expires in 2023.

Catalunya Radio have details of Barca’s current offer which the club considers to be “appropriate” and “represents a significant improvement” on his current terms.

The extension “would almost triple” Araujo’s current wages but is still thought to be some way behind what he’s been offered from Premier League clubs.

Yet Barca aren’t willing to go any higher because of the club’s financial constraints.

Vice-president Rafa Yuste has been talking about new contracts for Araujo and Gavi and offered the following update on how things are going.

“In both cases, we are working to the best of our ability so that there is no problem with the renewals and they continue to be players of the club. “I also tell you that they are very, very happy in the group, in the team and that makes negotiations are easier. When players love where they are, it’s easier to talk. “That’s why I’m optimistic. Because we’re all - including them - doing our best to make renewal possible.” Source | Catalunya Radio

Barcelona will be hoping they can tie down both Araujo and Gavi to new long-term contracts as soon as possible. It’s been reported previously Araujo does want to stay but also wants fair reward for his contribution to the team,