Jordi Alba tells Barcelona to renew Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has been talking while on international duty with Spain and was asked whether the club should renew Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman’s future is once again the subject of much speculation, after some impressive performances, and Alba wants him to continue at the Camp Nou.

“I think they should. In his position he’s one of the best in the world by far,” he said. “He’s motivated and I don’t know what he’s going to do, but I hope he stays.”

Alba also went on to talk about team-mate Pedri and was full of praise for the 19-year-old midfielder who has also been one of Barca’s top performers in 2022.

“I think he’s one of those I’ve understood best, although Andrés is unique,” he added. “Pedri’s thing is amazing: it seems like he’s been playing for 15 years. Super humble, it’s a joy to have him as a teammate. Koeman was right, He kept him and he’s played.” Source | Cadena SER

The Barcelona defender is set to captain Spain for the team’s latest fixtures, as Sergio Busquets has been given a rest, with Albania up next on Friday for Luis Enrique’s side.