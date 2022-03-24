Barcelona new signing Pablo Torre is a once ‘every 10-15 years player’

Pablo Torre is a special player, at least according to Barca, and a youth coordinator from his parent team. That’s the reason Barcelona made sure to sign him and his time at Racing Santander made sure to turn some heads.

Gonzalo Colsa, the coordinator of the youth teams at Racing, spoke about Torre’s long-term talent and the talent of the youngster.

“We want to try and create the maximum number of players for the first team. Later a Pablo Torre comes and if you can sell him for five million euros it’s welcome. But people should know it’s impossible, it’s something that happens every 10 or 15 years,” he said. “They are two players who you could see what they are capable of for years. These things don’t just happen overnight. They are two players who are very different from the rest of their team-mates. They make the difference and they’ve always been at the forefront of their generation. Each one has had their difficulties but sooner or later they had to go because they had the talent for it.” Colsa | Source

There’s no doubt of the raw talent Torre possesses. Now we just wait and hope he gets the necessary chances to shine as he develops.