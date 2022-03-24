Pedri opens up on Real Madrid rejection

Pedri wasn’t a fan of being rejected by Real Madrid as a teenager. The Barcelona star revealed this week that he was on trial at Real for a few days before his eventual Barcelona signing in 2020.

“I went there [to Real Madrid] and the first few days I couldn’t train because there was snow on the pitches,” he said

“I trained three days. One I think they were playing, and they took me down with the B team to train, and in the end they told me that I didn’t have the level to be there and that they were going to leave me to keep looking.

“At first, you don’t like being rejected anywhere, but then it motivates you to think that if they didn’t want you, now you’re going to work hard so that something else can come in the future.

“Now I’m where I want to be [at Barcelona]. I have never met the person who said no to me. I don’t remember who he is. I would tell him that now I am enjoying myself at Barcelona.”

Pedri | Source