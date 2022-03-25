Nico Gonzalez wants to spend his entire career at Barcelona

Nico Gonzalez has been talking about his future and made it clear that he would be more than happy to spend his entire career with Barcelona.

The 20-year-old has broken into the first team squad this season, been officially promoted and handed the No. 14 shirt for the rest of the season.

Nico’s contract expires in 2024 but he says talks have been scheduled and he’s hoping for a long stay at the Camp Nou.

“Soon we will have to sit down and speak,” he said. “It will be an important moment for my future. If Barça want, I would stay here for my whole life.”

Nico has made 31 appearances this season in all competitions but faces stiff competition for minutes at the Camp Nou. Playing time could be even harder to come by next season with Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre around but Nico doesn’t seem too daunted.

“It is true that now I am playing less, but the first thing is the team, and I also think that the competition is positive, it makes you raise your level,” he said. “I have been in the first team for a few months and I have to be patient, work and take advantage of the minutes I have.” Source | La Vanguardia

The midfielder was also grilled about the futures of teammates Ronald Araujo and Gavi and seemed pretty confident both will renew. He explained, “They’re important players with big futures. I am sure and hope they will reach an agreement to stay at Barça for 10 or 15 years.”