Barcelona rumor round-up: Lewandowski, Raphinha, Antony and Araujo latest

Lewandowski ‘wants’ Barcelona move

Today’s rumors start off with a somewhat surprising claim from Diario Sport who reckon Robert Lewandowski has had enough of Bayern Munich and wants to join Barcelona.

The striker has decided this summer is the time to leave the Allianz Arena because he “wants a new challenge in the final years of his career.”

Lewandowski also wants to move because he’s “seeking the international recognition he has not received in Germany” and thinks he could win the Ballon d’Or at Barca.

Diario Sport are also reporting that Barca will offer the 33-year-old a four-year contract.

Raphinha says yes to Barcelona

Staying with Diario Sport, where there is also an update that Raphinha has said yes to a move to Barcelona and is hoping his agent Deco can get the deal done.

The Brazilian “feels the moment has arrived” to leave Leeds and take the next step in his career by moving to the Camp Nou.

The only problem may be that his release clause is set at €75m and Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also said to be keen.

Alves tells Barca to sign Antony

Raphinha’s not the only Brazilian being linked with Barca. UOL Esporte in Brazil reckon he is a target along with Ajax winger Antony.

Indeed the report even reckons that Dani Alves thinks Antony would be a great signing for the Catalans and has been busy telling Barca to try and land the 22-year-old.

Alves played with Antony previously at Sao Paulo and is great mates with the youngster, who is thought to be valued at around €40m.

Barca set for Araujo talks

Over at ESPN there is an update on the Ronald Araujo contract extension saga. Barca will meet with his agent “in the coming days” to talk about a new deal.

The Catalans are pretty confident the Uruguayan will decide to stay and have offered him a new contract worth €5 million a year.

However, Liverpool and Manchester United are also lurking and can afford to double the offer that Araujo has on the table from Barcelona.

Koulibaly on Barca’s radar?

If Araujo does end up leaving Barcelona then the Catalans could try to sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly as his replacement in central defense.

Calciomercato reckon that Barca have already been in touch with Koulibaly’s agent, Fali Ramadani, to chat about the defender’s future plans.

Napoli actually want to renew Koulibaly, but if the defender does not agree there is a chance he could be sold in the summer.

Barca check on Dybala

And finally we end with news that Barcelona have apparently asked about Paulo Dybala who is available on a free at the end of the season.

Juventus have already made it clear that Dybala will leave at the end of the season after withdrawing their offer of a new contract.

‘Several top clubs’ are now being linked with the Argentine, including Barca, although it seems that Inter are the early favorites to land the 28-year-old.