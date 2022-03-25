Barcelona linked with Haaland, Lewandowski, Salah and now Mbappe

It’s been another wild week when it comes to transfer rumors with Barcelona having been linked with Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Antony, Mohamed Salah and a host of other players. You can also now add Kylian Mbappe to the ever-growing list.

French newspaper L’Equipe is reporting on Friday that Barcelona have joined the race to sign the World Cup winner from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Mbappe is out of contract with the Ligue 1 side and widely expected to leave. He’s been heavily, heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and there have even been reports previously that he’s already agreed his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, L’Equipe reckon that is not the case at all, that Mbappe has not decided his future yet and that PSG “have been informed” that Barcelona are keen on the 23-year-old.

The Catalans apparently want coach Xavi to have a meeting with Mbappe to discuss the possibility of a move to the Camp Nou this summer. The striker is willing to listen to what the Barca coach has to say.

Barca see Mbappe as a cheaper option to top target Erling Haaland, as he’s a free agent, and the striker is thought to be more interested in the sporting project than the salary on offer when it comes to choosing his next club.

As always, you can probably expect a report coming out shortly denying any interest from Barcelona in Mbappe. That’s just the way it works right now.

It’s also worth noting the news on Mbappe comes on a day when Diario Sport are reporting that Barcelona cold spend as much as €60 million to bring 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski tot he Camp Nou, while Mundo Deportivo reckon Xavi’s preferred alternative to Haaland is Salah.

And the transfer window doesn’t even open until July 1.