Thuram offers Ousmane Dembele advice on his Barcelona future

Former Barcelona player and activist Lilian Thuram spoke out regarding Ousmane Dembele this week. The French winger has had himself quite a resurgence under Xavi. Thuram believes that despite most reports saying Dembele is headed to Paris, there’s a good chance he could renew with Barcelona.

“Dembele is a great player and, as a consequence, should play in a great team. Barcelona is just that,” he said. “The players at Barca have to understand that playing in great team is always an important thing. In the end, that will count for a lot. As a player, he was already showing he is very intelligent.” Thuram | Source

Personally, Dembele continuing at Barcelona would be great to see. Under Xavi, with actual proper support, he can continue to flourish.