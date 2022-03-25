Trincao’s lack of success at Wolves harms chances of Adama Traore staying

One of the many bright spots of the winter transfer window, Adama Traore has made quite the impression since arriving back at Barcelona. His impact has been so positive a permanent stay was thought to be something that could really happen.

The other side of that is Francisco Trincao. The Barca loanee has had a hard time impressing at Wolves and that could make things a bit more complicated when it comes to deciding on what Barca have to give up to get Traore permanently.

Trincao has played 23 times for the Premier League club this season but only grabbed his first goal and assist last time out in a 3-2 defeat to Leeds United.

The conventional line of thinking was that Barca were considering a swap deal involving Traore and Trincao. If that doesn’t happen due to the lack of interest from Wolves, then Barca would be forced to cough up €30m to keep Adama.

According to reports, that’s something Barca aren’t keen on because they have “other objectives” which could mean that Traore’s second spell at the Camp Nou ends up being pretty short-lived.