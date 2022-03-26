Barcelona’s €35m offer for Raphinha rejected by Leeds - report

Barcelona have reportedly had an initial offer of €35 million for Brazilian winger Raphinha rejected by Leeds United.

The update comes from Diario Sport who reckon the Premier League side have told Barcelona they will have to pay his €75m release clause if they want Raphinha.

However, Barcelona remain convinced they can “finish off the operation” and “for an affordable price” in the coming weeks and months.

Raphinha is apparently pretty keen on a move to Barcelona and has told his agent Deco that he wants to move to the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian is apparently impressed by Xavi’s progress and likes the exciting, young team that he is building at Barcelona.

Barcelona are expected to continue negotiations with Leeds in a bid to try and prise the attacker away from Elland Road.

Raphinha has already halted contract extension talks with Leeds and appears to be the Catalans’ preferred choice to replace Ousmane Dembele who is expected to leave this summer.