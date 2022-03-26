Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reacted to the current rumors surrounding the club and says the Catalans won’t “lose our heads” when it comes to signing players.

There is plenty of talk currently about big-money moves for Erling Haaland and even Kylian Mbappe but Laporta tried to play down such talk.

The president was asked specifically about the latest claim about interest in Mbappe and offered the following response.

“The sporting management are working to improve our squad. Which is getting better and better, and we are increasingly satisfied,” he said. “I want it to be clearly understood that we put the team above all else, a team that is reinforced in each area and what we don’t want to do is to promote players or look for players who are more than the team. “What we want to reinforce is the team we have, that plays based on a traditional Barcelona system. The club think that this is what the football team needs, this authentic style, for me, is the key to everything and this is what we have to do, a team that can play this system with very talented players.”

Laporta was also asked about Haaland again but made it clear he would not talk about individual players.

“I will not talk about specific players but I can tell you that we will not do any deals that puts the club at risk,” he said. “The members can be calm because we are not going to lose our heads over an operation of this magnitude. “Most players want to come to Barcelona, they like the club, the team, our philosophy, our way of working, of interpreting football. And this is good, we are seeing this in many cases and on a daily basis. “They will have to adapt to Barcelona’s salary levels and to an economic structure of the deal that maintains the sustainability and balance of the club.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona’s finances are still an issue and there is plenty of work to be done. A sponsorship deal with Spotify has already been announced, while there’s also been talk of a deal with CVC or the possibility of the club selling off part of Barca Studios to increase income.