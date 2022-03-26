Laporta says Araujo and Gavi contract talks are ‘on the right track’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been discussingRonald Araujo and Gavi and says contract renewals for both players are on the right track.

There have been plenty of conflicting reports flying about regarding negotiations with both players over the last few weeks.

It’s thought that both Araujo and Gavi are keen to stay but aren’t completely happy with the terms they have been offered so far.

Laporta offered a typically upbeat assessment of how things are going and insists there are no problems with either player.

“Well, this is on the right track. Yes, they are players that we want to continue, within these salary levels that we are establishing. We would like them to continue for many years,” he said. “Negotiations are underway and everything is going perfectly normally with Araujo and Gavi.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Araujo has reportedly been offered a new deal worth €5 million a year but has more lucrative offers from Manchester United and Liverpool. The Uruguayan’s current deal expires in 2023.