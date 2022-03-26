Joan Laporta offers update on Sergi Roberto’s Barcelona future

Sergi Roberto’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain with the 30-year-old out of contract at the end of the season and yet to renew his current deal.

President Joan Laporta said back in September the extension was “done” and has now offered another update where it seems it really isn’t done at all.

Here’s what he had to say:

“At the moment this is in the hands of the representatives. Sergi Roberto is a player that we have a lot of appreciation for, personally, he has given many years of glory and a lot of football to Barça, now he is recovering from an injury and his contract is ending. He was offered the renewal at the time, I even intervened so that there were conditions in consensus with the two parties and they did not want to sign that renewal. “So we understand that since they didn’t want to sign and now his contract is ending... We’ll see, because he is a player that we have to have special consideration and deference to because he has been part of a glorious stage in Barça’s history. That will focus on talking to him and making things clear for both parties.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

It appears increasingly likely that Roberto’s time at the club could soon be up, particularly with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie also expected to arrive in the summer.

There have been reports of interest in Roberto from Atletico Madrid, Premier League clubs and speculation about a possible move to the MLS, but it’s still not completely clear where he’ll play next season.