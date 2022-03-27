Laporta says Barcelona want ‘at least’ four players this summer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed the club want to sign at least four players in the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants are, as usual, being linked with dozens of players currently and Laporta suggested it will be a busy window for the club.

“[It’s] more or less determined. May vary depending on exits. We will incorporate four players at least,” he explained. “We will reinforce defensive, midfield and forward positions.” Source | El Periodico

The rumor mill has already claimed that Barcelona have pretty much completed deals for Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen to arrive on free transfers.

Barca are also thought to want to bring in another full-back and an attacker, although it’s not clear who may arrive at the Camp Nou and how much the club have to spend.

Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, and Raphinha have all been talked about recently as possible additions to strengthen the attack.

Meanwhile, Noussair Mazraoui, Cesar Azpilicueta, Nicolas Tagliafico, Alejandro Grimaldo and Jose Luis Gaya have been mentioned as potential defensive recruits.