Barcelona closing in on a move for Raphinha?

Barcelona’s interest in Leeds United attacker Raphinha appears to be getting pretty serious with the latest reports suggesting personal terms have been agreed.

Diario Sport have the latest update and reckon Barca have agreed a salary with the Brazilian and terms on a five-year contract.

Raphinha has decided he wants to move to the Camp Nou and isn’t interested in listening to offers from any other clubs.

Xavi has backed the signing and Raphinha also knows he has the chance to be a regular with Ousmane Dembele expected to leave on a free transfer.

Barca still have to reach an agreement with Leeds, and Sport reckon Oscar Mingueza could even be used as part of the deal, but agreeing a price will be the tricky part.

However, if the Whites end up being relegated from the Premier League then it could get a whole lot easier for Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Raphinha has a €75 million release clause in his contract which drops to just €25m if Leeds go down.

Raphinha's contract includes two release clauses: 75 million in case Leeds will stay in PL, 25 million if relegated. That's why Barcelona are waiting to make their opening bid. #FCB



Personal terms not an issue. Barça are in advanced talks with his agent Deco since February. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2022

Jesse Marsch’s side are currently in 16th place in the table, and seven points off the bottom three, but have played more games than their relegation rivals.

Leeds return to action after the international break against Southampton and then play Watford away in a game which looks to be a huge fixture in the race against the drop.