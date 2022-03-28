Former coach tells Barcelona what to expect from Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie is expected to join Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer after reportedly agreeing a move to the Camp Nou on a four-year deal.

The midfielder’s former coach, Massimo Drago, has spoken out about the midfielder and told Barcelona what they can expect from the Ivorian.

“Although he can also play pivot, Kessié does it even better as an 8. He is a box-to-box midfielder, who can defend and attack with the same results for 90 minutes,” he said. “Despite his great physicality, he has the technical ability to free himself and play in a few meters of space. He is a true wild card. “In Xavi’s 1-4-3-3 I see him better next to Busquets (or another pivot). Playing in this position, Franck with Barcelona could score 8-9 goals per season.”

Drago worked with Kessie at Cesena and also spoke out about his personality and is confident he can force his way into the starting XI at Barca.

“I always say that Franck has the level, quality and experience to be a starter at Barça, as well as at all the other top clubs in the world,” he added. “He has a monstrous personality and it is no coincidence that at Milan he is the one who takes penalties before a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The ‘rossoneri call him ‘The President’….” Source | Diario Sport

Kessie will certainly add to Xavi’s options if he does make the move and will ensure there is intense competition for places in midfield with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi, and Nico also around.