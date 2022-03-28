Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso reacts to Barcelona transfer rumors

It’s no secret that Barcelona want and need to bring in some more depth at the full-back position this summer. The lack of depth and aging quality they have will eventually lead to more injury problems as competition increases again next year.

One of the players that has been linked with a potential move is Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso. The Spanish international has been getting quality time with Chelsea due to Reece James’ injury, but it's clear he’s Tuchel’s number two when everyone is healthy. That’s led him to perhaps become interested in a move back to Spain.

“Barcelona? I have a contract and at the moment I’m still at Chelsea,” he said. “I am happy, although I would always be delighted to return to Spain . That’s what I can say today.” Alonso | Source

Alonso is contracted to Chelsea until 2023 but the Blues face an intriguing summer. The club can’t currently buy or sell players because of sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich but groups are currently bidding to buy the Premier League side.