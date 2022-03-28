Gavi’s new Barcelona contract is just a ‘matter of time’ - report

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on securing Gavi’s long-term future by agreeing a contract extension with the 17-year-old.

The latest update comes from Fabrizio Romano who reckons it’s only a matter of time before the Catalans confirm Gavi’s new deal.

Here’s what he’s had to say in his transfer update on YouTube.

“For Araujo we need to wait, but for Gavi, Barca are really optimistic. The contract is at the final stages, they need the final meeting to complete everything,” he said. “For now Barca is in a moment where salaries are important because they are signing players on free transfers, Kessie, Christensen, so this is why the salary structure is really important for Barcelona. “Since November, since December they have had everything in place for Gavi to sign a new contract but it’s not completed yet because of the salaries balance situation. “It seems to be a matter of time from the player’s side and on Barca’s side the feeling is the same, optimistic. “Gavi wants to continue with Barca, he’s a Barca fan, he’s super happy with the club, and so a work in progress to the final stages for Gavi’s new contract with Barca.”

It seems as though Gavi will be the next youngster to commit his long-term future to the club, while fans will be hoping that Ronald Araujo is the next to put pen to paper on a new long contract.